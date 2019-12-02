Prince Andrew accuser pleads for public support: ‘This is a story of abuse’

Send this page to someone via email

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, is asking the British public to support her quest for justice.

Giuffre tells BBC Panorama in an interview to be broadcast Monday evening that people “should not accept this as being OK.”

“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,” Giuffre tells the program.

Giuffre’s first UK television interview describes how she says she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with Prince Andrew three times, including once in London.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew’s history with Jeffrey Epstein explained

Her interview airs just weeks after Prince Andrew’s rare sit-down with BBC Newsnight, in which he denied having sex with Giuffre.

Story continues below advertisement

BBC Panorama interviewed Giuffre last month as part of their investigation about Prince Andrew and his relationship with Epstein. Before airing Giuffre’s interview, the Queen’s third child agreed to sit down with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis.

The prince’s interview has been called “disastrous” in the media. The 59-year-old said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Giuffre, adding that there are “a number of things that are wrong” with her account.

Giuffre says she was 15 and working at Donald Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein to perform sex acts.

0:57 Prince Andrew says he has no recollection of meeting Jeffrey Epstein accuser Prince Andrew says he has no recollection of meeting Jeffrey Epstein accuser

Maxwell, a British socialite, once dated Epstein and has since been accused of playing a key role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein’s alleged child-sex-trafficking ring.

Maxwell is also friends with Prince Andrew.

Giuffre claims she was introduced to Prince Andrew in 2001 through Epstein and Maxwell.

She alleges she danced with the royal at a nightclub in London, and was then forced to have sex with him at Maxwell’s house when she was 17.

“He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere,” Giuffre says in her TV interview.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: A look at Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean cove, known to locals as ‘Pedophile Island’

“I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine (Maxwell) would have expected from me.”

She said that Maxwell told her she would have to do for Andrew what she had done for Epstein, meaning she would have to have sex with the prince.

“That just made me sick,” Giuffre said.

Giuffre says she had sexual encounters with the prince in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands and that Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with other powerful men.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew to step down from public life amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew has denied these allegations.

A photograph of the prince with his hand around the waist of a teenage Giuffre standing next to Maxwell has been widely circulated.

The prince told the BBC he has questioned the legitimacy of the photo and says he does not recall it being taken.

Story continues below advertisement

Epstein died by suicide in August while in custody awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The full BBC interview with Giuffre airs Monday night.

— With files from the Associated Press

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca