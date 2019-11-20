Prince Andrew to step down from public life amid Epstein scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Andrew says he will be stepping down from public duties “for the foreseeable future.”

Andrew has denied allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, procured for him by his friend, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a U.S. prison in August while awaiting his own sex trafficking case.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

The British prince said he continues to “unequivocally regret” his “ill-judged association” with Epstein.

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives,” he wrote.

“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

Andrew is Queen Elizabeth’s second son.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

— With files from Reuters