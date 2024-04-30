Menu

U.S. News

Four police officers killed in shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 30, 2024 8:05 am
1 min read
Four officers trying to serve a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and four other officers were wounded in a shootout in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the officers killed the suspect outside the Charlotte home Monday after he fired on them.

Jennings says officers who rushed to rescue the downed officers were themselves wounded by a second shooter firing from inside the home.

Armored vehicles smashed into the home, tearing down doors and shattering windows.

A woman and a 17-year-old male were taken away for questioning after the three-hour standoff ended. Police also say a high-powered rifle was seized from the home.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

