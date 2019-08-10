Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges: reports

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell overnight, according to reports by ABC News, NBC News and the New York Times.

Epstein, was facing federal sex trafficking charges, and has been on suicide watch for the past two weeks after being found nearly unconscious in his New York City jail cell near the end of July with injuries to his neck.

According to reporting from NBC News and the New York Times, the disgraced financier was found at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, having hanged himself in his cell.

Epstein, who was arrested on July 6, had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005.

The charges were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida. He was being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while he appealed a district judge’s refusal to let him live under 24-hour guard in his home on the Upper East Side.

The multi-millionaire was being held without bail as he awaited his trial.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 for alleged sex trafficking of minor girls through his Upper East Side mansion in Palm Beach Florida. Some of the charges are almost 2 decades old. He faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Criticism of the plea deal Epstein reached with the U.S. attorney’s office in 2007, then led by Alexander Acosta, threw his alleged actions back into the spotlight. The non-prosecution agreement allowed the hedge fund manager to avoid federal charges despite many claims that he’d engaged in a broad pattern of sexual misconduct.

He served just 13 months in jail of an 18-month sentence in Florida.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.