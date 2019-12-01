Man arrested in connection with Halifax-area weapons call

Send this page to someone via email

A 69-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded to a weapons call in the Halifax area on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report that a man inside a residence in the 0-200 block of Fergusons Cove Road may be in possession of a firearm.

“There was concern for the individuals safety and as a result a small section of Fergusons Cove Road had restricted access,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Nearly six hours after police responded to the scene, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there is no longer a threat to public safety.

Officers say they will release more details as they become available.