Crime

Man arrested in connection with Halifax-area weapons call

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 10:33 am
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

A 69-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded to a weapons call in the Halifax area on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report that a man inside a residence in the 0-200 block of Fergusons Cove Road may be in possession of a firearm.

“There was concern for the individuals safety and as a result a small section of Fergusons Cove Road had restricted access,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Nearly six hours after police responded to the scene, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there is no longer a threat to public safety.

Officers say they will release more details as they become available.

