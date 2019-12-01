Police looking for suspect after Halifax convenience store broken into overnight  

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a person that broke into a Halifax convenience store and stole cigarettes early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the Sobeys Express Convenience Store on Goldbloom Drive just before 3 a.m., after receiving a report of a commercial alarm.

Police say they arrived to find that somebody broke the glass door, entered the business and stole cigarettes.

Police say the suspect drove away from the convenience store in a late model Toyota Rav 4. The vehicle had a spare tire on the back with a white cover, police added, as well as chrome rims and a bug deflector.

There appeared to be a passenger in the front seat, according to police, and the vehicle was last seen heading onto Farnham Gate Road towards Highway 102.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.