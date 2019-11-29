1 sent to hospital after crash on Highway 7 near Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police say one person has been sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 on Friday.

Police say officers were called to the area near Exit 90 by Crane Mountain just after 10 a.m. after a sedan and tractor-trailer collided near Saint John.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Saint John police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was looked over by paramedics at the scene.

Highway 7 had to be shut down just after 10 a.m., and reopened just before 11 a.m., while crews cleared the scene.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.