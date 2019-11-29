Menu

Crime

1 sent to hospital after crash on Highway 7 near Saint John

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:50 pm
Saint John police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was looked over by paramedics at the scene.
Saint John police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was looked over by paramedics at the scene. File/ Global News

Saint John police say one person has been sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 on Friday.

Police say officers were called to the area near Exit 90 by Crane Mountain just after 10 a.m. after a sedan and tractor-trailer collided near Saint John.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Highway 7 had to be shut down just after 10 a.m., and reopened just before 11 a.m., while crews cleared the scene.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

New BrunswickCrashSaint JohnHighway 7saint john police forceSaint John Regional HospitalSaint John Crash
