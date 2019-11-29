Fatal shooting on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener was ‘targeted’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police believe that the victim of the fatal shooting on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener, Irshad Sabriye, likely knew his killer or killers.

They announced Friday morning that Waterloo region’s fourth homicide of 2019 was a “targeted incident.”

Early Tuesday morning, police were called to Highway 7/8 near Courtland Avenue for reported gunshots.

When they arrived, police found Sabriye’s body.

A post-mortem found that he had been shot and killed.

A short time later, police were called to nearby Connaught Street for a vehicle fire. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a black, four-door, 2019 Nissan Sentra fully engulfed in flames.

Police believe the vehicle fire and fatal shooting are connected.

They will be conducting a ground search in and around Connaught Street on Friday searching for more evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information about the car or the shooting to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.