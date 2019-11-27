Kitchener highway homicide under investigation by Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener on Tuesday morning has been deemed a homicide by Waterloo Regional Police.

Their Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation from Ontario Provincial Police late Tuesday afternoon.

It is the fourth homicide and 19th shooting-related incident in Waterloo Region in 2019.

Police have not released the victim’s cause of death but they, along with the OPP, were called to the scene at the Courtland Avenue interchange with Highway 7/8 on Tuesday at around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man’s body.

The investigation was initially handled by OPP as the highway falls under its jurisdiction.

A little while later, police were called to a vehicle fire on Connaught Street in Kitchener.

Police arrived and say they found the vehicle in flames.

Police say they are investigating to see if the two are connected.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the eastbound on-and-off ramps at Courtland Avenue will likely be closed throughout the day as they comb the area for any evidence that may have been left behind.

Police say they will be in the area of both incidents on Wednesday canvassing for information. They say they are also on the hunt for any video footage people might have.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.