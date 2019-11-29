Outstanding Barrie murder suspects arrested and charged, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged two remaining murder suspects connected with the death of a 30-year-old man in Barrie on Nov. 16.

Authorities say Tyler Wren, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening by South Simcoe police officers after he attempted to evade a RIDE check near Yonge Street and Innisfil Beach Road.

On Friday morning, detectives arrested Abad Abdi Shire, 25, who had been incarcerated in northern Ontario for an unrelated matter, and returned him to Barrie, police say.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent, police say.

On Nov. 16 at 7:15 a.m., Barrie police and paramedics responded to a report of a stabbing at 16 Dunlop St. E.

The 30-year-old victim, identified as Ryan Babineau, was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

On Nov. 17, a post-mortem examination determined that the death was a result of stab wounds, officers add.

On Nov. 21, police arrested and charged Cory Greavette 28, of no fixed address, with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent after he was found at a Barrie residents, officers say.

Information about the two other suspects was released Nov. 25.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Const. Bruce Bernard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2162, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

