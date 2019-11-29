Drunken work parties becoming a thing of the past, says etiquette expert

Send this page to someone via email

‘Tis the season… for holiday parties with your co-workers.

Earlier this week, a pair of revelers in Brandon spent the night behind bars after drunken mayhem at a work party –- and it’s that kind of excess that many employers are hoping to avoid.

Etiquette expert Maureen Sutherland of Class Act Concepts told 680 CJOB work parties are modernizing, which means less all-night, booze-fueled celebrations.

Sutherland said more and more workplaces are opting for daytime gatherings to avoid any unnecessary drama.

“That’s a huge change from having an all-night party until 11:00 at night and everybody getting totally blotto with alcohol,” she said.

“You want to be able to have a party, have fun, be respectful, and be able to go back to work the next day or next week and know that you’ve had a good time.”

If drinks are on the menu, however, Sutherland said workplaces these days are taking measures to prevent drunk driving by providing cabs.

“That is part of a respectful thing to be doing, which you didn’t used to do… or to have designated drivers, which is, again, respectful to the company and to the people who are going to the party.”

Some companies, she said, are even phasing out holiday parties entirely, often to cut back on spending.

