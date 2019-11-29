Ottawa police seek witnesses to assault, ‘large fight’ at west-end outdoor mall

A 28-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted close to midnight on Wednesday at an outdoor mall in Ottawa’s west end.
Ottawa police said Friday the man was hurt in a large fight that happened outside in the 400 block of Earl Grey Drive in Kanata.
Investigators are seeking witnesses and urging anyone who saw the fight or the assault to contact police.
Gagnon said the man wasn’t attacked with a weapon but still sustained “very serious injuries” in the fight. He is stable in hospital, she said.
Police ask anyone with information about this assault to call the force’s west criminal investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online through crimestoppers.ca.
