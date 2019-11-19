Ottawa police trying to ID suspect who robbed Kanata bank at gunpoint

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Kanata at gunpoint last month.

A disguised man entered a bank in the 1100 block of Klondike Road, armed with a handgun, shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2019, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Photos distributed by police suggest the bank was a TD Canada Trust branch.

According to police, the man approached a teller who was standing in front of the counter, pushed the teller, pointed his gun at other tellers and demanded money.

“The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank,” the police service said.

Investigators describe the suspect as five-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 200 to 210 points. At the time of the alleged incident, the man wore a black or dark green zippered jacket, a camouflage hooded shirt or sweater, navy blue sweatpants and black running shoes with some white around the soles.

He also wore green fluorescent gloves and a black ski mask with holes cut around the eye area, according to police. Investigators believe the alleged robber fled the bank in a white vehicle.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

