Crime

Man dead after daytime shooting in Ottawa’s south end, police say

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 3:41 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 4:33 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A man in his 20s is dead after a daytime shooting in south Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Ottawa police said they were called to the area near Blohm Drive and Woodbury Crescent in Greenboro, southeast of downtown, at around 2:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Trial of OC Transpo driver charged in fatal Ottawa bus crash set for 2021

The man who was shot was taken to hospital in critical condition, Ottawa paramedics said.

Just before 4 p.m., police said the man had died from his injuries.

The police force’s major crime unit is investigating the homicide, police said.

READ MORE: Ottawa Police Services Board approves 2020 budget as downtown BIAs ask for more support

There are road closures near the scene of the shooting and people are asked to avoid the area, police said on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said students and staff at nearby Robert Bateman Public School went into “secure school mode” due to police activity in the area.

Shortly after 3:40 p.m., the board tweeted that students are being dismissed. Students whose walk routes home are affected by the road closures will remain on school property, accompanied by staff, until their parents can pick them up.

Police said they have no further information to share at this time.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5477 or email: mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa ShootingOttawa crimeOttawa paramedicsOttawa Paramedic ServiceHunt ClubHunt Club shootingshooting in south Ottawa
