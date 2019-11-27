Man dead after daytime shooting in Ottawa’s south end, police say

A man in his 20s is dead after a daytime shooting in south Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Ottawa police said they were called to the area near Blohm Drive and Woodbury Crescent in Greenboro, southeast of downtown, at around 2:45 p.m.
The man who was shot was taken to hospital in critical condition, Ottawa paramedics said.
Just before 4 p.m., police said the man had died from his injuries.
The police force’s major crime unit is investigating the homicide, police said.
There are road closures near the scene of the shooting and people are asked to avoid the area, police said on social media.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said students and staff at nearby Robert Bateman Public School went into “secure school mode” due to police activity in the area.
Shortly after 3:40 p.m., the board tweeted that students are being dismissed. Students whose walk routes home are affected by the road closures will remain on school property, accompanied by staff, until their parents can pick them up.
Police said they have no further information to share at this time.
Investigators urge anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5477 or email: mcm@ottawapolice.ca.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
COMMENTS