Trial of OC Transpo driver charged in fatal Ottawa bus crash set for 2021

The OC Transpo bus driver charged earlier this year in connection with the fatal double-decker bus crash at the Westboro transit station on Jan. 11, 2019 will go on trial for eight weeks beginning on March 22, 2021.

Aissatou Diallo did not appear in court on Tuesday. Her lawyer, Fady Mansour, appeared on her behalf to set the trial dates.

Diallo, 42, faces three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the January afternoon crash, which claimed the lives of 65-year-old Anja Van Beek, 57-year-old Judy Booth and 56-year-old Bruce Thomlinson, all federal public servants.

Many others were injured when the bus on Express Route 269 to the city’s west end barrelled into the overhang of a shelter at the transitway station west of downtown Ottawa.

Two people were thrown from the bus, and many of the survivors sustained injuries to their lower limbs and required amputations.

With the exception of a few days, Diallo will be on trial between March 22 and May 14, 2021, inclusive.

The justice of the peace heard on Tuesday that Diallo was offered earlier trial dates in mid-August 2020, but her current lawyers from Ottawa law firm Edelson & Friedman weren’t available until March 2021.

Ottawa police charged Diallo on August 23, 2019 after a months-long investigation into the crash by the police force’s collision investigation unit. Police did not criminally charge OC Transpo or the City of Ottawa.

A number of multimillion-dollar civil lawsuits, however, have been filed against the city in the months following the deadly collision.

— With a file from the Canadian Press