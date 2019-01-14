Canada
January 14, 2019 12:03 pm
Updated: January 14, 2019 12:35 pm

Police identify deceased victims in Ottawa bus crash

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Carleton University student Monica Lung was on an Ottawa bus that was minutes behind the one that crashed into a bus shelter killing three, and injuring 23 others.

A A

Ottawa police have released the names of the three deceased victims in Friday’s bus crash at Westboro bus station.

According to police, 56-year-old Bruce Thomlinson, 57-year-old Judy Booth, and 65-year-old Anja Van Beek have been identified as the three passengers who died as a result of the collision.

judy booth

Judy Booth (centre) has been revealed as one of the the victims who died in Friday’s OC Transpo bus crash in Ottawa.

Ottawa Police Service
anja van beek

Anja Van Beek has been revealed as one of the the victims who died in Friday’s OC Transpo bus crash in Ottawa.

Ottawa Police Service
bruce thomlinson

Bruce Tomlinson has been revealed as one of the the victims who died in Friday’s OC Transpo bus crash in Ottawa.

Ottawa Police Service

“The identification of those who died is a difficult and important process and I want to offer the condolences of the Ottawa Police and our entire community,” said Chief Charles Bordeleau in a release. “We have worked to support the families and loved ones of those involved and will continue to be there for them.”

Ottawa police and the regional coroner were responsible for identifying all three of the victims.

READ MORE: ‘My heart broke’: Ottawa student recounts horrific crash scene at bus station

Police say the names and photos are released with permission from the families.

— More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
oc transpo bus crash
Ottawa bus crash
Ottawa bus crash victims
Ottawa double decker bus crash
Ottawa Police
victims died Ottawa bus crash
victims Ottawa bus crash
Westboro bus crash
westboro station

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.