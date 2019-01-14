Police identify deceased victims in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa police have released the names of the three deceased victims in Friday’s bus crash at Westboro bus station.

According to police, 56-year-old Bruce Thomlinson, 57-year-old Judy Booth, and 65-year-old Anja Van Beek have been identified as the three passengers who died as a result of the collision.

“The identification of those who died is a difficult and important process and I want to offer the condolences of the Ottawa Police and our entire community,” said Chief Charles Bordeleau in a release. “We have worked to support the families and loved ones of those involved and will continue to be there for them.”

Ottawa police and the regional coroner were responsible for identifying all three of the victims.

Police say the names and photos are released with permission from the families.

— More to come.