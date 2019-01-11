Multiple injuries after bus crash at Ottawa transit station: paramedics

Ottawa paramedics say several people are injured — some critically — after a double-decker bus crashed at the Westboro transit station Friday afternoon.

The serious collision occurred at 3:50 p.m, according to Ottawa police. Police said no further details were immediately available and asked people to avoid the area.

The bus appeared to have rammed into the shelter at the station located west of downtown Ottawa. Firefighters are using ladders to get passengers off the top deck of the bus.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper says police have told him 17 people were taken hospital. The Ottawa Paramedic Service has not yet confirmed how many have been hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said first responders are still gathering details and dispatching resources.

Westboro: Multiple paramedic resources on scene after double-decker bus struck shelter. Further information will be provided as the information becomes available. Please avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles. #Ottnews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) January 11, 2019

The City of Ottawa tweeted that the Transitway is closed from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Westboro Station due to the collision and told public transit users to expect delays.

OC Transpo said buses are being detoured as a result of the crash.

WATCH: Multiple injuries after bus crash at Ottawa transit station



In a tweet just before 5 p.m., Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson called the serious collision at Westboro Station a “horrific incident.”

“My first thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families,” Watson tweeted. “I have asked staff to ensure all necessary resources are made available to assist them through this difficult time.”

I was shocked to hear of this horrific incident at Westboro Station. My first thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families. I have asked staff to ensure all necessary resources are made available to assist them through this difficult time. 1/2 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 11, 2019

Westboro station is still an active emergency site, and I would ask residents to stay out of the way in order to assist first responders with their work. All busses are being detoured onto Scott Street. 2/2 https://t.co/fBfDkE86v9 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 11, 2019

– More to come

Serious incident at the OC Transpo Westboro station. Huge amount of first responders in the area. Massive damage the front of a bus – as well as a few people laying on the ground. #ottawa #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/KoMd4zGVDh — shawn (@SaveOurSenators) January 11, 2019