Multiple injuries after bus crash at Ottawa transit station: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say several people are injured — some critically — after a double-decker bus crashed at the Westboro transit station Friday afternoon.
The serious collision occurred at 3:50 p.m, according to Ottawa police. Police said no further details were immediately available and asked people to avoid the area.
The bus appeared to have rammed into the shelter at the station located west of downtown Ottawa. Firefighters are using ladders to get passengers off the top deck of the bus.
Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper says police have told him 17 people were taken hospital. The Ottawa Paramedic Service has not yet confirmed how many have been hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said first responders are still gathering details and dispatching resources.
The City of Ottawa tweeted that the Transitway is closed from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Westboro Station due to the collision and told public transit users to expect delays.
OC Transpo said buses are being detoured as a result of the crash.
WATCH: Multiple injuries after bus crash at Ottawa transit station
In a tweet just before 5 p.m., Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson called the serious collision at Westboro Station a “horrific incident.”
“My first thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families,” Watson tweeted. “I have asked staff to ensure all necessary resources are made available to assist them through this difficult time.”
– More to come
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.