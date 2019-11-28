Menu

Crime

2 youth arrested in relation to lockdown at Midland school, 1 to face criminal charges

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 5:39 pm
The school was placed on lock down shortly before noon while police responded to a call to investigate a "serious allegation," officers say.
The school was placed on lock down shortly before noon while police responded to a call to investigate a "serious allegation," officers say. Global News File

Two youth have been arrested in relation to a lockdown that took place at a Midland high school on Thursday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The school was placed on lockdown shortly before noon while police responded to a call to investigate a “serious allegation,” officers say.

Two youth were arrested shortly afterward at a location off school property, according to officers.

One of the youth will be facing Criminal Code charges, OPP say.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say they seized one pellet gun.

The lockdown was lifted after the suspect was arrested and officers determined that it was safe for staff and students to return to normal activities, police say.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

