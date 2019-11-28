2 youth arrested in relation to lockdown at Midland school, 1 to face criminal charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two youth have been arrested in relation to a lockdown that took place at a Midland high school on Thursday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The school was placed on lockdown shortly before noon while police responded to a call to investigate a “serious allegation,” officers say.

Two youth were arrested shortly afterward at a location off school property, according to officers.

One of the youth will be facing Criminal Code charges, OPP say.

.@GeorgianBay_DSS was put in a police-initiated lockdown just before noon due to a situation in the community. Students and staff are safe. Established protocols were followed and the lockdown has been lifted. Communication will be sent directly to families. — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) November 28, 2019

Officers say they seized one pellet gun.

The lockdown was lifted after the suspect was arrested and officers determined that it was safe for staff and students to return to normal activities, police say.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

