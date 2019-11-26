Menu

Crime

Man charged with domestic assault, impaired driving in Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 12:49 pm
South Simcoe police have charged a Bradford man with impaired driving and domestic assault.
A 32-year-old man was charged with domestic assault and impaired driving in Bradford on Saturday evening, South Simcoe police say.

At 6:30 p.m., a woman reported to police that she had been assaulted by her common-law partner, officers say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating after bludgeoned beaver found in Tay Township

Following an investigation, police say they found the man in a Holland Street West parking lot and arrested him.

The man was transported to the police station, where officers say breath tests resulted in readings over the legal limit.

The woman didn’t require medical assistance for her injuries and was provided with a report from victim services, police say.

READ MORE: Southern Georgian Bay OPP charge 2 in connection with overnight Circle K robberies

The man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released with a December court date.

Impaired DrivingDomestic ViolenceSouth Simcoe PoliceDomestic AbuseBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceDomestic AssaultBradford CrimeBradford newsBradford impaired drivingBradford domestic assaultBraford West Gwillimburydomestic assautlHolland Street West Bradford
