Man charged with domestic assault, impaired driving in Bradford

A 32-year-old man was charged with domestic assault and impaired driving in Bradford on Saturday evening, South Simcoe police say.
At 6:30 p.m., a woman reported to police that she had been assaulted by her common-law partner, officers say.
Following an investigation, police say they found the man in a Holland Street West parking lot and arrested him.
The man was transported to the police station, where officers say breath tests resulted in readings over the legal limit.
The woman didn’t require medical assistance for her injuries and was provided with a report from victim services, police say.
The man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, according to police.
He was released with a December court date.
