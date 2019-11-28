Menu

Crime

Guelph police trying to identify 2 men following downtown bar fight

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 28, 2019 3:52 pm
Guelph police are trying to identify two people seen in the area of a bar fight in the city's downtown.
Guelph police are trying to identify two people seen in the area of a bar fight in the city's downtown. . Guelph police

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men following a bar fight in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.

Police were called to an establishment at around 2 a.m. for some sort of altercation.

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while two others were treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Guelph man, 29, faces several charges following shooting

On Thursday, Guelph police released several images of two men they are trying to identify who were seen in the vicinity of the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through their website.

