Guelph police trying to identify 2 men following downtown bar fight

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men following a bar fight in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.

Police were called to an establishment at around 2 a.m. for some sort of altercation.

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while two others were treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Guelph man, 29, faces several charges following shooting

On Thursday, Guelph police released several images of two men they are trying to identify who were seen in the vicinity of the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through their website.

Story continues below advertisement

The #GuelphPolice is looking for public assistance in identifying the following two males seen in the vicinity of a Nov 24 assault in downtown #Guelph. Anyone with any information is asked to contact D/SGT Dave Begin at 519 824 1212 x7226 or email him at dbegin@guelphpolice.ca. pic.twitter.com/Ks4usOqevq — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) November 28, 2019