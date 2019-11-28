Suspect sought in alleged indecent act at Hamilton library: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect after an indecent act at a local library.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sherwood Public Library on Upper Ottawa Street.

According to police, the man was inside the library, standing by a window, when his actions were seen by a citizen.

Library staff were alerted by the witness, but the suspect had already left the area.

The suspect is described as about 30 years old with a bald or shaved head.

Police say he was wearing a black sweater with a red and grey pattern on the shoulders and front, blue jeans and large headphones on his head.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Concerns about sexual predator in High Park area Concerns about sexual predator in High Park area