Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought in alleged indecent act at Hamilton library: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 28, 2019 2:52 pm
Hamilton police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent act at a local library.
Hamilton police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent act at a local library. Hamilton police

Hamilton police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect after an indecent act at a local library.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sherwood Public Library on Upper Ottawa Street.

According to police, the man was inside the library, standing by a window, when his actions were seen by a citizen.

READ MORE: After 14 indecent acts in Edmonton river valley, photos of person of interest released

Library staff were alerted by the witness, but the suspect had already left the area.

The suspect is described as about 30 years old with a bald or shaved head.

Police say he was wearing a black sweater with a red and grey pattern on the shoulders and front, blue jeans and large headphones on his head.

Story continues below advertisement
Concerns about sexual predator in High Park area
Concerns about sexual predator in High Park area
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceIndecent ActHamilton Public Libraryhplindecent act at HPLindecent act in HamiltonSherwood Public Library
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.