Quebec premier tells Manitoba to spend money on French services, Winnipeg Jets — not Bill 21 ads

Quebec Premier François Legault says the Manitoba government should have used the money it spent on advertisements urging Quebecers to move to instead bolster French-language initiatives in the province and on Winnipeg’s NHL team.

“Mr. [Brian] Pallister should have used that money to give more services in French in Manitoba,” he said, adding that the Manitoba premier should “work to keep his own people in Manitoba, like Dustin Byfuglien with the Winnipeg Jets.”

The advertisements, which appeared in newspapers and online in Quebec on Thursday, are the latest bout of criticism from Pallister, who has been an outspoken opponent of Quebec’s contentious Bill 21. The ads, which are aimed at courting Quebecers concerned about the law, allude to 21 reasons to consider moving to Manitoba.

Bill 21 bars some civil servants — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols while on duty.

The Manitoba government spent about $20,000 on the ads, with Pallister saying he was open to more depending on how it goes. When asked if he was worried about upsetting the province, Pallister said it was “too late for that.”

Legault, for his part, maintains the law is moderate and has support from the majority of Quebecers. He also questioned whether Pallister would run advertisements in parts of Europe that have secularism legislation.

“It’s up to Quebecers to decide,” he said.

While Legault argues the religious symbols ban is supported, the legislation is currently facing legal challenges in Quebec.

A group of Canadian civil liberties organizations has filed for an immediate stay of some of the law’s provisions before the Quebec Court of Appeal. They argue the law disproportionately targets women and harms minority groups in the province.

The Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement, a union representing 45,000 teachers in the province, launched a lawsuit over the religious symbols ban earlier this month.

Both the Quebec government and its opponents have said they are willing to take Bill 21 to the Supreme Court if necessary.

— With files from the Canadian Press