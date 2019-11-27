Manitoba takes out ads in Quebec over Bill 21

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is taking out advertisements in Quebec over Quebec’s restrictions on religious symbols in the workplace.

Premier Brian Pallister says the ads welcome Quebec civil servants to move to Manitoba where diversity is respected.

Pallister says the ads will run in newspapers and in electronic media, at an initial cost of $20,000 with more to follow if they are well-received.

The Quebec law bans some public-sector workers, including teachers and police, from wearing religious symbols in the workplace.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has defended the legislation as a legitimate way to ensure secularism in the public sector.

Pallister made a similar move in July when he wrote letters to Quebec professional organizations, colleges and other entities to invite public-sector workers to move west.

There was no take up on that offer.

Pallister’s comments followed a debate in the Manitoba legislature over a resolution that condemned the Quebec law.

The Opposition New Democrats supported the idea and proposed changes to indicate support for a constitutional challenge of the legislation.

