Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba takes out ads in Quebec over Bill 21

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 5:58 pm
Premier Brian Pallister addresses the media.
Premier Brian Pallister addresses the media. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

The Manitoba government is taking out advertisements in Quebec over Quebec’s restrictions on religious symbols in the workplace.

Premier Brian Pallister says the ads welcome Quebec civil servants to move to Manitoba where diversity is respected.

Pallister says the ads will run in newspapers and in electronic media, at an initial cost of $20,000 with more to follow if they are well-received.

The Quebec law bans some public-sector workers, including teachers and police, from wearing religious symbols in the workplace.

READ MORE: Pallister announces plan to create 40,000 private sector jobs in Manitoba

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has defended the legislation as a legitimate way to ensure secularism in the public sector.

Pallister made a similar move in July when he wrote letters to Quebec professional organizations, colleges and other entities to invite public-sector workers to move west.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no take up on that offer.

Pallister’s comments followed a debate in the Manitoba legislature over a resolution that condemned the Quebec law.

The Opposition New Democrats supported the idea and proposed changes to indicate support for a constitutional challenge of the legislation.

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister on discussing carbon tax with the Prime Minister
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister on discussing carbon tax with the Prime Minister
© 2019 The Canadian Press
QuebecFrancois LegaultBrian PallisterBill 21AdvertisingManitoba Government
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.