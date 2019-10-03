Menu

Politics

Pallister announces plan to create 40,000 private sector jobs in Manitoba

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 6:53 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced a new plan to create 40,000 private sector jobs in Manitoba.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced a new plan to create 40,000 private sector jobs in Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government announced a new plan Thursday that aims to create more jobs in the province.

Premier Brian Pallister launched the Manitoba Works plan during an event at Paterson Global Foods Thursday morning.

The initiative aims to create 40,000 new private sector jobs in Manitoba over the next four years.

READ MORE: Pallister government's 100-day mandate includes 200 nursing positions, consulting on plastic bags

“We have to start working less at the traditional speed of government and more at the speed of business,” Pallister said.

“We are competing, whether we choose to admit it or not, we certainly are. We’re competing with other jurisdictions that want business.

“We want the business here in Manitoba, so we have to act like it. And that means we can’t have dozens and dozens of agencies within our tax funded structure competing with each other, we have to knock silos down and get people working with each other.”

READ MORE: Numbers show Manitoba government has cut more civil-service jobs than planned

The plan focuses on expanding existing Manitoba companies, attracting new investment to the province, expanding export markets, and fast-tracking the development of Manitoba’s skills, talent, and knowledge strategy.

The province is also encouraging residents to submit their feedback on the plan, which can be done in an online survey or in an online town hall.

Manitoba Election: Incumbent premier Brian Pallister’s full victory speech after PCs re-elected
Manitoba Election: Incumbent premier Brian Pallister’s full victory speech after PCs re-elected

 

BusinessJobsEconomyBrian PallisterManitoba politicsManitoba PCs
