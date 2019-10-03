Paterson GlobalFoods to build mill in Winnipeg to handle western Canadian oats

Send this page to someone via email

Paterson GlobalFoods says it plans to build an oats mill next to its existing grain terminal in northwest Winnipeg.

The international agricultural conglomerate says the mill will process up to 250,000 tonnes of raw oats from western Canadian farmers each year.

It says the mill will have 260 rail cars at its disposal to offer the greatest access possible to North American markets.

CEO Andrew Paterson says the new oats plant will allow the company to continue to build its commodity business with value-added products for consumers and farmers.

Paterson GlobalFoods is family-owned and has a history deeply rooted in Canadian agriculture.

It was established in 1908 as N.M. Paterson & Co. Ltd., and today ships agricultural commodities and food products across North America and the world.

