Crime

Barriere RCMP release composite sketch after alleged abduction attempt

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 12:47 am
.
. Courtesy RCMP

RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man after a reported child abduction attempt in Barriere.

RCMP are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reported being grabbed by the wrist by an unknown man on November 22nd while walking in the area of Dunn Lake Road and Barriere Town Road in Barriere, B.C..

A forensic artist met with the child to create the composite sketch of the unknown man.

He’s been described to police as about 40 years old, 5’7″ tall with hazel eyes, short brown hair and a full beard.

If you can identify the man in the sketch, or have additional information, you are asked to call Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or Crime
Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

