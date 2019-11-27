Kingston track star Anna Workman looks forward to the new chapter in her life

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston track star Anna Workman has officially signed a letter of intent to run for the University of Virginia in 2020.

The 17-year-old student at Kingston Collegiate Vocational Institute has decided to make Charlottesville, Va., her home for the next four years.

“I’m super excited for next year,” said Workman, who signed in front of family and friends in the Centennial Room at KCVI.

“I did a lot of research on the schools that were trying to recruit me,” continued Workman. “Virginia was everything I was looking for academically and athletically. I did visit a number of schools but felt that Charlottesville was the best fit for me.”

Workman was heavily recruited by NCAA schools and for good reason. In three years at KCVI, she has won numerous cross-country titles and four gold medals at the Ontario high school track and field championships.

She excelled in both the 800- and 1,500-metre events.

“My success has to do with the support I receive,” said Workman, who represented Canada at an international junior competition in Jamaica last summer.

“My coach, Brant Stachel, has been with me for three years. He has helped me grow as an athlete and also as a person. I’ve also received tremendous support from my coaches at Kingston Collegiate, my family, and my running friends at KCVI and Kingston Physi-Kult.”

While shedding some tears at her official signing, Workman looks forward to the new chapter in her life.

“This may be the end of my high school career but it’s the beginning of something new and exciting,” Workman said.

“Hopefully, I’m going to grow a lot as an athlete and a person at the University of Virginia. The school has all the resources necessary to help me improve. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring my running to the next level.”

Now that her academic and athletic future has been decided, Workman can concentrate on her training. She plans to add to her OFSAA gold medal totals in June at Varsity Stadium in Toronto.