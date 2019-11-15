Holy Cross basketball star signs scholarship offer with NCAA school

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston basketball star Maggie Besselink has officially signed a letter of intent to play for Arizona State University in 2020.

A power forward with the Holy Cross Crusaders, Besselink had several NCAA scholarship offers but chose to be a Sun Devil for a number of reasons.

“The weather in Tempe was a big factor,” the talented 17-year-old joked.

“The weather was a bonus, but I loved the people I met on my visit to Arizona State.

“The coaches and my new teammates treated me like family right away.”

Besselink’s family has a long history of playing in the NCAA.

Her aunt Mary-Jane was a top performer at the University of Hartford, and her uncle Gerry played with the University of Connecticut Huskies.

“Basketball is in our blood,” the teen said.

“I’ve been playing the game since Grade 3. My mom was my coach for many years and taught me everything I know. Then I had some great coaches with the Kingston Impact, Ontario’s junior provincial team, and here at Holy Cross.”

Last Monday night at the Queen’s Athletic Centre, Besselink scored 33 points to lead her Crusaders to the Kingston-area high school championship for the third time in five years. They beat the Frontenac Falcons 67-43.

“Maggie truly is the whole package,” said Kelly Dixon, head coach at Holy Cross.

Dixon says Besselink has all the offensive and defensive skills to excel at a higher level.

“She brings a lot of character to the court as well,” Dixon added.

“She has the work ethic and the team support. She makes everybody else around her a better player. Maggie is one of those players who will work hard, no matter what obstacles she has in front of her. More importantly, she’s just a great person. She’s going to be a great addition to the Arizona State program.”

The six-foot-two Besselink has enjoyed success at every level of basketball.

In 2018, she was named the most valuable player at the Canadian Under-17 championships in Fredericton, N.B., where she led Team Ontario to a gold-medal win over Quebec.

Besselink can’t wait to be a Sun Devil, but before she graduates, she wants to help her Holy Cross teammates win a gold medal at next week’s Ontario AAA high school championships, which run from Nov. 20 to 23 in Mississauga.