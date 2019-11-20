2020 will be a big year for Kingston basketball star Aaliyah Edwards

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston basketball star Aaliyah Edwards has officially signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Connecticut Huskies in 2020.

The six-foot-three-inch shooting guard was heavy recruited by several NCAA schools, but the talented 17-year-old chose the Huskies for a number of reasons.

“This is a big step in my life, but I know I’ve made the right decision,” said Edwards.

“It’s everything I wanted in a school, both academically and athletically.

“My future teammates and the coaching staff accepted me with open arms. Connecticut has such a proven program. They’ve won numerous NCAA titles and I hope I can help them win a few more.”

Edwards has enjoyed success at every level at which she’s competed.

Story continues below advertisement

She led the Frontenac Falcons to a gold medal at the 2017 Ontario high school championships. For the past two years, she’s been playing for Crestwood Preparatory College in Toronto. Edwards has also competed on the international stage with Canada’s Under-18 national squad.

Just recently, she was promoted to Canada’s senior women’s team — the the youngest player on the squad at 17. They’re currently in a battle to qualify for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020.

“My success comes from my family and friends,” added Edwards.

“My mom and my dad are just so positive and supportive. I’ve been able to surround myself with positive people. They’re big supporters of mine.

“They also encourage me to be the best I can be. That motivates me to grind it out on the court and make the sacrifices necessary to be successful.”

Edwards says she’s blessed and humbled to be in the position she finds herself in.

“I can’t single anyone out. Everywhere I’ve played I’ve been supported,” she said.

“It started back at Lady of Lourdes Public School. My coaches at Frontenac High School were incredible. I enjoyed my time at Crestwood and playing for Canada is now a dream come true.

Story continues below advertisement

“I take so much pride on wearing that Canadian jersey and listening to the national anthem before our games. It’s a time for me to embrace and reflect on the sacrifices I’ve made to get to this point.”

In the fall of 2020, Edwards is off to Storrs, CT. to play for the Huskies on a four-year scholarship.

Next summer she hopes to once again wear the maple leaf for Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympic Games.