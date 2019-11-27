Town of Quispamsis, N.B. testing initiative to allow dogs in the workplace

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Quispamsis is testing an initiative to allow dogs in the workplace to help boost morale and alleviate stress.

Two days a week CAO Susan Deuville brings Tucker, her one and a half-year-old Havanese, Chinese-crested mix, into the office.

“He’s actually extremely playful around the office and makes things a little more light-hearted,” Deuville says.

Tucker hard at work inside Quispamsis Town Hall.

Tucker has been “working” at the town hall since late August as part of a six-month pilot project.

“It was something that we were exploring for a little while,” says the town’s HR manager Joanie McGraw.

“Our plan is to do it until about the end of February and then we’ll survey our employees to see how they feel moving forward if they want this pilot to become a more permanent initiative.”

Tucker sports a miniature necktie and hangs out in the employee-only section of town hall.

Citizens who come in don’t have to worry about him running up to them, or past them and out the door, but can see him if he’s chosen to hang around the front desk.

The office also features signs to let people know if he’s around.

Is Tucker in the office? A sign notifies people at Quispamsis Town Hall.

“Dogs are a really good benefit to a workplace,” McGraw says.

“They help employee morale, reduce stress and we’ve seen those benefits here.”

She says they’ve already noticed improvements over the past three months.

And it isn’t just seeing his wagging tail or hearing the squeak of his toy that helps, Tucker provides an opportunity to take a quick break from staring at a computer screen.

Staff are allowed take Tucker on a quick walk when they need a break.

Staff can take Tucker on a quick walk.

“When you look at a workday,” McGraw says, “sometimes it’s hard to get people off their computer or they’re focused on tasks and it’s just good for your health to take a little bit of a breather.”

After the pilot, if the staff’s feedback is positive, McGraw and the staff at Quispamsis Town Hall will test out adding other dogs to the mix on alternating days, so Tucker can share the spotlight.

“One of our staff said he sometimes puts the office staff to shame,” Deuville says, “because he’s the only one wearing a tie and I said, well he’s also not wearing any pants.”