Crime

1 injured, 2 arrested after stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 7:29 am
Montreal police are searching for additional suspects following a stabbing on Tuesday night.
Montreal police are searching for additional suspects following a stabbing on Tuesday night. Global News

Montreal police have arrested two people and are still searching for additional suspects after a stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Tuesday night.

According to police, a 911 call received around 7:10 p.m. reported a fight involving five to six people in a commercial parking lot near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man in his 20s on the ground who police say had sustained upper- and lower-body injuries from a knife. He was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries, but there is no fear for his life, police say.

According to police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the suspects fled the scene in a car and were intercepted at the corner of Acadie Boulevard and Port Royal Street.

“Two men were arrested and transported to a detention centre. They will be met by investigators during the night,” Chèvrefils said.

Other suspects were reportedly involved in the fight and are currently being sought, police say.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
