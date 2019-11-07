Menu

Crime

4 men arrested following downtown Montreal stabbing

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 7:39 am
Montreal police responded to a stabbing on Wednesday night in which one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Montreal police responded to a stabbing on Wednesday night in which one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. TVA

Four men have been arrested after Montreal police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed with a knife on Wednesday night.

The incident took place on Ste-Catherine Street near St-Hubert Street around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

READ MORE: Quebec police watchdog investigating after man injured during Montreal arrest

Police say it was most likely a drug deal gone wrong.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

READ MORE: Teenager stabbed outside Little Italy reception hall — Montreal police

Police arrested four men in connection with the incident: a 19-year-old, two 22-year-olds and a 27-year-old. No charges have been laid in the investigation so far.

Investigators say they are meeting with the four men and the victim on Thursday morning.

