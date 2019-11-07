Quebec police watchdog investigating after man injured during Montreal arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was arrested by Montreal police Wednesday night in the city’s east end.

An investigation into the arrest has been transferred to Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI).

According to the BEI, police arrived at the corner of Sherbrooke and Messier streets close to 6:50 p.m.

When police arrived, the BEI says officers attempted to arrest a man, but he allegedly fled on foot to the second floor of a building.

Officers tried to speak to the man but had no success in the discussions, according to the BEI.

The police watchdog says the man then jumped from the second floor to the ground.

After jumping, the BEI says the man managed to get up and run away for a second time.

Officers caught up with the man shortly after and then the individual fell unconscious, according to the BEI.

The suspect was then taken to hospital.

The BEI is asking anyone with information regarding the event to communicate with investigators through the bureau’s website.