BEI investigating after police chase ends in crash on Sherbrooke Street

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), Quebec’s police watch dog, is investigating a crash involving Montreal police (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) that left a 42-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Preliminary information obtained by the BEI indicates the events leading up to the crash began just before 11 a.m. on Saturday on the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The BEI says that SQ officers told a motorist, who allegedly violated the Highway Safety Code on the Jacques Cartier Bridge, to stop at the bridge exit.

The driver, who was heading towards Montreal, refused to stop.

That’s when the BEI says Montreal police gave chase.

During the police chase, the fleeing motorist hit several cars, including a police cruiser.

According the BEI, the woman was injured after being hit by an SPVM vehicle, that was itself struck by a vehicle while attempting to intercept the suspect. She was shovelling snow at the time of the incident, a source told Global News.

The chase ended a short time thereafter, when the fleeing driver crashed into a lamppost.

He was not seriously injured in the collision and is in custody.

The BEI, which investigates whenever a person is seriously injured or dies while in police custody or during an intervention involving police, has sent a team of eight investigators to look into the circumstances leading up to crash.