Woman arrested after stabbing in Rivière-des-Prairies: Montreal police

Montreal police have arrested a 41-year-old woman after a stabbing in Rivière-des-Prairies, located on the island’s east end, on Monday night.

Officers say the incident, which they believe is related to domestic violence, started at 8 p.m.

At 10:40 p.m., authorities received a call from a 43-year-old man, claiming his partner had stabbed him.

He left the home with minor upper body injuries, but officers could not say if he went to the hospital.

