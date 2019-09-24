Woman arrested after stabbing in Rivière-des-Prairies: Montreal police
Montreal police have arrested a 41-year-old woman after a stabbing in Rivière-des-Prairies, located on the island’s east end, on Monday night.
Officers say the incident, which they believe is related to domestic violence, started at 8 p.m.
At 10:40 p.m., authorities received a call from a 43-year-old man, claiming his partner had stabbed him.
He left the home with minor upper body injuries, but officers could not say if he went to the hospital.
