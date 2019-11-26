Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

New reports about a 2016 UPAC immigration fraud investigation raising suspicions

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 6:25 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 6:27 pm
UPAC fraud investigation raises eyebrows
WATCH: New reports about a 2016 UPAC fraud investigation are raising suspicions, after allegations that foreign students who do not speak French were accepted into the province through the Quebec Experience Program. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

New reports about a 2016 UPAC fraud investigation are raising suspicions.

Reports have resurfaced of the province’s anti-corruption unit investigating cases in which foreign students who don’t speak French were accepted through a fast-track immigration program, allowing them permanent residence in Quebec.

The Quebec Experience Program is the same program Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tried to reform just a few weeks ago, proposing to restrict it to certain fields of study.

READ MORE: ‘It’s my mistake’: Simon Jolin-Barrette apologizes over failed immigration reform

After massive backlash, the minister relented.

On Tuesday, Parti Québécois (PQ) interim opposition leader Pascal Bérubé questioned why this investigation — which was opened in 2016 — is making headlines again.

“I don’t want to know the sources of the journalists, that’s secret, but if it comes from the minister himself…” Bérubé said, before wondering if his intentions were “for good reasons, or political reasons.”

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge denied this was a government strategy.

“It’s not a political game,” said Roberge.

He said he is concerned about three English school boards who are alleged to have passed students on their French language exams even if they didn’t speak French.

READ MORE: Quebec overturns decision to deny French woman immigration documents over her French

The boards have never been charged and have always denied this.

“This incident apparently dates to 2016,” said Russell Copeman, executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA).

“I don’t think there’s anything particularly new in the reports, the timing of which is very interesting.”

Tweet This

The government recently placed the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) under trusteeship. It’s also facing fierce criticism from the English community for its bill to abolish school boards, which Roberge said he hopes to pass by the end of next week.

“It tends to be a pattern with this government that every time the educational network speaks out about Bill 40, there’s some statement by the government that tries to discredit school boards,” Copeman said.

The government says it still plans to bring in reforms to the Quebec Experience Program, which will fix any loopholes.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsQuebecQuebec immigrationJean-Francois RobergeUPACQESBAPascal BerubeBill 40Quebec Experience Programforeign studentsimmigration program
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.