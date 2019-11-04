Public hearings into Quebec’s education reform bill begin Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Public hearings into the Coalition Avenir Québec’s education reform bill begin Monday at the national assembly in Quebec City.

Bill 40, which seeks to change the province’s school boards into service centres, was tabled by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge in early October.

On Sunday, the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) — a union representing 125,000 members working in education — criticized the reform.

The CSQ says it fears the new system will breed inequality of services between schools and as such will destabilize the public education system in Quebec.

Under the plan, parents could enrol students in the school of their choice, which, according to the union, could lead to competition between schools.

CSQ president Sonia Ethier took aim at Roberge, accusing him of tabling the reform without first consulting teachers.

“It’s a lack of respect,” she said.

The union also contends that although the bill was originally intended to review school structures, it undermines teachers.

One example is forcing teachers to undergo mandatory training, regardless of circumstances.

The union will be making 14 recommendations to the parliamentary committee on Monday, adding to the nine recommendations put forward by the Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement (FSE), which is affilated to the CSQ.

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is also scheduled to appear before the commission Monday afternoon.

QESBA president Russell Copeman has come out against the bill in the past, saying it’s unfair to French-language school boards.

Under the proposed legislation, English-language school boards would still retain the right to hold democratic elections, while general elections would be eliminated for the French system.

The education minister proposed instead that the board of directors for new service centres be elected by the parent, professional and student representatives on the schools’ governing boards.

The hearings are expected to continue until mid-November.

— With files from The Canadian Press