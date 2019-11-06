Quebec minister backtracks on changes to popular immigration program

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is backtracking on certain modifications to the Quebec Experience Program, also known as PEQ.

PEQ is a fast-track immigration program for students and skilled workers to obtain a Quebec Selection Certificate with the goal of becoming a permanent resident.

On Wednesday, the minister announced he would include a grandfather clause for people who were admissible to the program before the changes came into effect.

The move comes after public outcry over modifications that drastically limited who was eligible for the PEQ. Furthermore, the changes applied not only to new applicants but those already living and working in Quebec under PEQ.

On Tuesday, all three opposition parties called on the government to immediately withdraw the new regulations, accusing Jolin-Barrette of failing to consult key stakeholders or consider how the changes would impact people.

Both Premier François Legault and Jolin-Barrette said on Tuesday that the changes were necessary to meet the specific needs of Quebec’s labour market.

This is a developing story. More to come.