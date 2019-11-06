Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec minister backtracks on changes to popular immigration program

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 10:16 am
Updated November 6, 2019 10:18 am
Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on March 28, 2019.
Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on March 28, 2019. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is backtracking on certain modifications to the Quebec Experience Program, also known as PEQ.

PEQ is a fast-track immigration program for students and skilled workers to obtain a Quebec Selection Certificate with the goal of becoming a permanent resident.

READ MORE: Opposition parties demand Quebec government undo changes to immigration program

On Wednesday, the minister announced he would include a grandfather clause for people who were admissible to the program before the changes came into effect.

Quebec opposition parties build common front to denounce changes to student immigration program
Quebec opposition parties build common front to denounce changes to student immigration program

The move comes after public outcry over modifications that drastically limited who was eligible for the PEQ. Furthermore, the changes applied not only to new applicants but those already living and working in Quebec under PEQ.

On Tuesday, all three opposition parties called on the government to immediately withdraw the new regulations, accusing Jolin-Barrette of failing to consult key stakeholders or consider how the changes would impact people.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec business federation says province needs more immigrants to meet job needs

Both Premier François Legault and Jolin-Barrette said on Tuesday that the changes were necessary to meet the specific needs of Quebec’s labour market.

This is a developing story. More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsFrancois LegaultCAQQuebec immigrationSimon Jolin-BarretteImmigration ministerQuebec Experience ProgramPEQQuebec immigration ministerQuebec Experience Programme
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.