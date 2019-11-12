‘It’s my mistake’: Simon Jolin-Barrette apologizes over failed immigration reform

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette apologized to the public on Tuesday for his handling of proposed reforms to the Quebec Experience Program (PEQ) after the province backtracked on its plan.

“I take full responsibility for the errors in the reform,” Jolin-Barette said. “It’s my mistake. It will not happen again.”

The minister said he should have consulted with the business and education sectors before having made any decisions about the popular immigration program. The program serves as a fast track to permanent residency in the province for international students and foreign workers.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government announced Friday it was suspending the set of reforms to the PEQ after public outcry last week over the recently announced changes to tighten the rules around program eligibility.

The changes to PEQ did not include a grandfather clause protecting those who were already studying and working in Quebec.

Last week, Jolin-Barrette attributed the suspension of his overhaul to the program to pressure from “different players in the economy and education fields.” He said the list of eligible degrees and jobs will be revised in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and Gloria Henriquez