Canada

CAQ government drops controversial reforms to PEQ immigration program

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 6:00 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 6:02 pm
Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on March 28, 2019.
Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on March 28, 2019. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Coalition Avenir Québec government announced Friday it is suspending a set of controversial reforms to a popular immigration program known as PEQ.

The move comes following public outcry this week over recently-announced changes to tighten the rules around program eligibility.

The PEQ is a fast-track to permanent residency in the province offered to international students and temporary foreign workers.

This is a developing story. More to come…

— With files from the Candian Press

