CAQ government drops controversial reforms to PEQ immigration program

The Coalition Avenir Québec government announced Friday it is suspending a set of controversial reforms to a popular immigration program known as PEQ.
The move comes following public outcry this week over recently-announced changes to tighten the rules around program eligibility.
The PEQ is a fast-track to permanent residency in the province offered to international students and temporary foreign workers.
This is a developing story. More to come…
— With files from the Candian Press
