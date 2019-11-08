CAQ government drops controversial reforms to PEQ immigration program

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Coalition Avenir Québec government announced Friday it is suspending a set of controversial reforms to a popular immigration program known as PEQ.

The move comes following public outcry this week over recently-announced changes to tighten the rules around program eligibility.

READ MORE: Coalition Avenir Québec government continues to face backlash over immigration reforms

The PEQ is a fast-track to permanent residency in the province offered to international students and temporary foreign workers.

This is a developing story. More to come…

— With files from the Candian Press

1:55 Quebec government won’t back down on immigration reform Quebec government won’t back down on immigration reform

Story continues below advertisement