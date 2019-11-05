Opposition parties demand Quebec government undo changes to immigration program

Send this page to someone via email

Opposition parties at the National Assembly are slamming the Coaltion Avenir Québec (CAQ) government over recently announced changes to a popular immigration program geared toward international students and foreign workers.

The three parties stand united in their demand the government immediately withdraw the modifications.

The Quebec Experience Program, known also as the PEQ, is designed to encourage students and skilled workers to remain in the province. It’s a fast-track immigration program for those hoping to obtain a Quebec selection certificate in view of becoming a permanent resident.

The changes, which limit who is admissible, are also are retroactive.

“Before all diplomas where eligible,” said Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji. “Now the list is very limited. We’re talking seven doctorate programs, 24 masters, 65 bachelors and 59 collegiate diplomas.”

“The same is true for admissible jobs which went from 500 to 160 and can vary from region to region. So while you may be eligible and working in a certain region, if that job is no longer listed for that region you loose you eligibility,” Derraji explained.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Quebec will test new immigrants with values test Quebec will test new immigrants with values test

All three parties accused Immigration Minister Simon-Jolin Barrette of failing to consult key stakeholders or to consider how the changes would impact people.

Jin Xing, was one of many people who stood beside opposition MNAs at a Tuesday morning press conference.

She came to Quebec from China three years ago. She and her husband bought a house and have worked really hard to learn French.

Unable to hold back tears, Xing said she doesn’t know what she’ll do now if the government doesn’t backtrack.

“You need to respect the contract,” she pleaded. “Now you just cancel the contract without listening to the people.”

READ MORE: Trudeau affirms Quebec’s right to ‘test’ new immigrants but won’t comment on the ‘values’ part

Her story was echoed by many workers and students who say their lives are now upended.

Claire de Meuse Darteville, a student at the Université de Montreal, chose to leave her native France to start a new life in Quebec.

After three years, she says she feels more like a Quebecer than anything else, but in six months, her student permit will expire.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought Quebec was my home.” Tweet This

For their part, student association representatives argued the government was sending mixed messages.

READ MORE: Quebec business federation says province needs more immigrants to meet job needs

“On the one hand they’re asking universities to recruit international students, but on the other hand they’re saying to the immigrant community that they’re not welcome here,”explained Philippe Lebel of the Union Étudiante du Québec.

He said out of 2,000 students admitted under PEQ at the Université de Montreal, only about 200 would be able to stay.

Meanwhile in Montreal, students at the Aviron Technical Institute held a protest Tuesday morning adding their voices to the chorus denouncing the government’s immigration policy.

“That law wants us to study here and go to make another life somewhere else,” said protester Samur Xham “It’s not fair, I am already working here but now I have to move.”

The government is expected to respond later this afternoon.