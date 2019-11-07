Coalition Avenir Québec government continues to face backlash over immigration reforms

Send this page to someone via email

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government is facing mounting pressure to drop all reforms to a popular immigration program aimed at fast-tracking residency for international students and foreign workers.

The changes announced last week affect the Quebec Experience Program, also known as PEQ.

Prior to the reforms, all degrees were eligible. Under the new regulations, however, the list was curtailed to seven doctorate programs, 24 masters, 65 bachelors and 59 collegiate diplomas.

As for temporary foreign workers, the new regulations stipulate they must hold a job appearing on a special list of “in-demand” jobs when they apply for permanent selection.

That list, however, is subject to change.

After public outcry on Tuesday, the government softened its stance on Wednesday to include a grandfather clause, guaranteeing people already in the program would not lose their eligibility even if they don’t meet the new selection criteria.

However, both Premier François Legault and Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette maintained the reforms are necessary to meet the specific needs of Quebec’s labour market.

“It’s really a good reform,” Jolin-Barrette said on Wednesday.

“There are needs on the Quebec market, and we have to fulfill that need. Immigration can be one of the solutions.”

National Assembly passes motion against reforms

In an embarrassing turn of events, the CAQ lost a vote in the National Assembly Wednesday afternoon on a motion to abolish the controversial reforms.

The motion was presented by Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji and received majority support from the opposition parties.

Only three of 75 CAQ ministers were present at the time. The CAQ would have needed five MNAs present to have the vote postponed until Thursday, something Deputy Whip Sylvain Levesque said he was ignorant of.

“I’m not proud of my mistake,” he said. “But I think I have grown because of this experience.”

While the motion is non-binding, opposition parties agree the government’s credibility is on the line and it has a moral obligation to respect the decision.

“If they ignore it, everyone will realize that the government is a government that doesn’t respect the authority and the voice of the National Assembly,” said Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Interim Liberal Leader Pierre Arcand said it showed the government is “totally disorganized and doesn’t know where’s it’s going,” while Parti Québécois Leader Pascal Bérubé said it showed divisions within the CAQ.

“I think there are a lot of members of the parliament, especially CAQ members, who were not really comfy with how the government runs this issue.”

As Nadeau-Dubois sees it, the immigration minister now has two choices: “humility or humiliation.”

“If he backtracks now, everyone in Quebec will applaud him,” said Nadeau-Dubois. “If he continues forward it will just be more painful the day he comes to his senses and goes back on his decision.”

Opposition isn’t limited to the National Assembly.

On Thursday, students protested outside the legislature, while business leaders wrote an open letter Wednesday against the reforms.

