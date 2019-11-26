Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

‘It’s a great way to celebrate the city’: Illustrator creates book featuring Edmonton landmarks

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 6:09 pm
On Location YEG, by local artist Emily Chu. .
On Location YEG, by local artist Emily Chu. . Supplied

A local artist has published a book aimed at highlighting Edmonton landmarks and hidden gems.

On Location YEG features 80 illustrations, most done by artist Emily Chu, but also featuring eight emerging local artists.

“That was really important to me, to have this project all done locally,” said Chu, who also used Alberta-based Burke Group printing for her limited-run book.

Chu received a $5,000 artist grant from the Edmonton Arts Council for the project.

“It’s been in the works since last September,” she said, “but most of the book is made from sketches over the summer of 2019, from June to August.”

Story continues below advertisement

The book also features a map showing the exact location each sketch was created.

READ MORE: Want to make art but don’t know where to start? Edmonton non-profit ‘connects the dots’

Chu hosted seven public “sketch club” sessions over those months, where any interested artists could join her at Edmonton landmarks and draw as a group.

At the end of the project, she selected eight of the other pieces to be included in the book.

“In my field of illustration, it’s very difficult to kind of start a career. We often freelance and have to build up our clients,” said Chu.

“I think it’s important to help out and showcase young artists.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The artists selected by Chu received an honorarium for their contribution.

The book, which saw a limited print of only 150 copies, is available for $35 at Glass Bookshop in City Centre Mall, Tix on the Square, and Chu will also be selling them in person over the next two weekends at the Royal Bison Art & Craft Fair. 

Chu said that she hopes to host the project again next summer, possibly on a larger scale.

“I do want to run this more next year. I think it’s a great way to celebrate the city.”

READ MORE: Edmonton designer who makes guitar string jewelry joining benefit concert in L.A.

Story continues below advertisement

The eight other artists featured in On Location YEG are:

Angie Sotiropoulos, Adam Slusar, Kyle Hack, Gwen Tsui, Jennifer Lui, Lon Wenger, Terry Elrod and Serena Tang.

Edmonton organizations showcase arts scene as important economic driver
Edmonton organizations showcase arts scene as important economic driver
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton artEdmonton Arts CouncilEdmonton ArtistMade In YegEdmonton BookGlass BookshopRoyal Bison Art & Craft Fairedmonton arts council grantedmonton arts grantemily chuemily chu artemily chu booklocally produced yeg bookon location yegtix on the square
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.