Seniors faced with eviction by Regina Housing Authority

Send this page to someone via email

Deborah Stumph is one of the few seniors in Regina coming to terms with a choice handed to her by the Regina Housing Authority — she’s being told to leave the complex by May 31 or transfer to a unit in their Senior Housing Program.

Stumph walks around her apartment, pointing out how being on the ground floor makes it easy for her to make friends in her complex. She worries that this notice will lead to her losing her community.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s just like starting over again, maybe when you’re younger, a person makes friends,” she says, “but when you got your friends and stuff here, it just doesn’t seem right at all.”

Stumph isn’t the only senior faced with this situation. Others in the complex have also spoken out with concerns about the notice of eviction.

Minister of Social Services Terry Jenson addressed the issue during Tuesday’s question period and said that after committing $86 million in the budget for renovations and repairs across the province, it’s necessary to increase the number of family units.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re simply asking families, including all seniors, to maybe consider having that suite available for a family,” says the minister.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.