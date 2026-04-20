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Politics

Seniors faced with eviction by Regina Housing Authority

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Seniors faced with eviction by Regina Housing Authority'
Seniors faced with eviction by Regina Housing Authority
Deborah Stumph says the Regina Housing Authority can either leave the complex by May 31 or be transfer to a unit in its Senior Housing Program. Stumph says she wants to continue to live on her own.
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Deborah Stumph is one of the few seniors in Regina coming to terms with a choice handed to her by the Regina Housing Authority — she’s being told to leave the complex by May 31 or transfer to a unit in their Senior Housing Program.

Stumph walks around her apartment, pointing out how being on the ground floor makes it easy for her to make friends in her complex. She worries that this notice will lead to her losing her community.

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“It’s just like starting over again, maybe when you’re younger, a person makes friends,” she says, “but when you got your friends and stuff here, it just doesn’t seem right at all.”

Stumph isn’t the only senior faced with this situation. Others in the complex have also spoken out with concerns about the notice of eviction.

Minister of Social Services Terry Jenson addressed the issue during Tuesday’s question period and said that after committing $86 million in the budget for renovations and repairs across the province, it’s necessary to increase the number of family units.

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“We’re simply asking families, including all seniors, to maybe consider having that suite available for a family,” says the minister.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

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