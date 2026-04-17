Alberta’s FARRM animal sanctuary fundraising for new barn

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Thirteen years ago, Melissa Martell founded The Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM) east of Wetaskiwin.

“We take in farm animals, primarily farm animals that have special medical needs or physical impairments, that need a little extra attention, that wouldn’t necessarily thrive on a regular working farm,” Martell said.

The FARRM sanctuary provides care for horses, pigs, sheep, goats, cows and cats – to name a few.

Some arrive with injuries, some are abandoned and many are unwanted or can’t stay in their current space.

“We operate similarly to a dog or a cat rescue. We deal with the public, different agencies, anyone from animal control to owners themselves,” Martell explained.

With about 160 animals there right now, Martell said they are busier than ever.

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“Unfortunately, we’re having to say no to people quite frequently, but we have to look after the animals that we have. We only have so much space, so many resources.” Martell said.

2:08 Heartwarming friendship blossoms at animal sanctuary south of Edmonton

In 2024, Martell bought 80 acres in Lamont Country to expand the operation.

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“My partner and I have put our entire life savings into developing that property, getting services ran to it, but we’ve left ourselves a little short,” Martell said.

“We’re looking for help with getting some funds raised to build a facility that will really cater to the special type of care that our animals need.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We're looking for help with getting some funds raised to build a facility that will really cater to the special type of care that our animals need."

They’ve launched an online fundraiser to help build a new barn.

Getting that facility up and running would also mean they could expand community programming like tours, events and animal therapy.

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“My partner and I are both veterans with the Canadian Forces, and have seen what life is like for people who are struggling to integrate themselves back into civilian life,” Martell said.

“We’re not just an animal intake facility. We really pride ourselves on being integrated into our community and helping the people around us.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We're not just an animal intake facility. We really pride ourselves on being integrated into our community and helping the people around us."

A couple years ago, volunteer Aaron Hiebert-Prasad rode his bike across the country in support of animal sanctuaries and said the work they do is “pretty incredible.”

“What FARRM is trying to do is create a stronger sense of community and kinship within the surrounding area of the people and caretaking for these animals,” Hiebert-Prasad said.

“People often make the comment that these folks are living the dream — they just get to play with animals all day — and I don’t think anything could be farther from the truth.

“These human beings are fighting all day, every day, to give these animals dignity, respect.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "These human beings are fighting all day, every day, to give these animals dignity, respect."