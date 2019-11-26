Chief Medical Examiner calls for inquest into officer-involved shooting at Long Plain First Nation

Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner is calling for an inquest into the death of a man killed by police.
Benjiman Richard, 23, was killed in April at a home on Long Plain First Nation.
Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) officers said they responded to a call about a shooting inside a house, and when they arrived, suspects fired shots at them.
Police returned fire. Richard was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.
In a release Tuesday, Dr. John Younes, Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner, said the incident should be looked into to prevent similar deaths in the future.
Under the Fatality Inquires Act, a formal inquest must be held if the deceased is killed as a result of use of force by a peace officer acting in the course of duty.
The date and location of the inquest will be determined by the Chief Judge of Manitoba’s Provincial Court.
COMMENTS