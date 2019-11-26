Menu

Crime

Chief Medical Examiner calls for inquest into officer-involved shooting at Long Plain First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 3:37 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 3:40 pm
23-year-old Ben Richard was killed on Long Plain First Nation.
23-year-old Ben Richard was killed on Long Plain First Nation. Submitted photo

Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner is calling for an inquest into the death of a man killed by police.

Benjiman Richard, 23, was killed in April at a home on Long Plain First Nation.

Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) officers said they responded to a call about a shooting inside a house, and when they arrived, suspects fired shots at them.

Police returned fire. Richard was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Police shooting of Long Plain First Nation man under investigation

In a release Tuesday, Dr. John Younes, Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner, said the incident should be looked into to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Under the Fatality Inquires Act, a formal inquest must be held if the deceased is killed as a result of use of force by a peace officer acting in the course of duty.

Story continues below advertisement

The date and location of the inquest will be determined by the Chief Judge of Manitoba’s Provincial Court.

Winnipeg police talk about use-of-force following officer-involved shooting
Winnipeg police talk about use-of-force following officer-involved shooting

 

