Police shooting of Long Plain First Nation man under investigation

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot dead by police on Long Plain First Nation Tuesday evening.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Manitoba First Nations Police went to a Long Plain home around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun.

According to the IIU, a confrontation between the man and officers led to at least one cop shooting at the 23-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IIU is asking anyone with information or video footage that could help investigators to call 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing.

