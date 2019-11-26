Premier Scott Moe says separation won’t solve Saskatchewan’s problems

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe doesn’t believe separation is the answer “at this point” despite his displeasure with the federal government in terms of policy.

“I don’t what that achieves. I actually don’t know how that solves some of the frustration that we are feeling in our industries and in our economy here in Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

Moe sat down with Trudeau following the federal election to discuss a new deal around the carbon tax, market access to Saskatchewan products and equalization.

“That deal asks for the carbon tax to go on pause so we can have a real conservation around climate change. That deal asks for a real conversation around how we share wealth in this nation,” Moe said.

“We need to ensure we have an environment where we can get continue to get our products to market.”

Moe said separation won’t help achieve greater access to its ports or provide more opportunity to advocate in foreign markets.

“We need to advocates for ourselves…not solely by ourselves, but advocate for ourselves alongside Canada,” Moe said.

“I don’t believe at this point that there is an opportunity to separate from this nation…and solve the problems [Saskatchewan] actually have.”

Moe is meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at the Saskatchewan legislature building on Tuesday afternoon as part of her listening tour.

“We’ll be discussing the new deal we put forward on behalf of Saskatchewan people,” Moe said.

“It’s my hope she will bring Saskatchewan’s concern to the cabinet table and the prime minister…I look forward to the meeting.”

With CN Rail reaching a tentative agreement with its union on Tuesday, Moe said he and Freeland will also discuss ways to address the backlog of Saskatchewan’s agriculture products.

Moe and Freeland meet at 3 p.m.