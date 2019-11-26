OPP identify Ottawa man found in St. Lawrence River, say no foul play suspected

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry say they don’t suspect foul play in the death of a 20-year-old Ottawa man found in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday.

In an update on Tuesday, OPP identified the man as Adam Cloutier.

Provincial police previously said they’d been called to the Gallop Canal Iroquois Marina in South Dundas just before 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 23 after scuba divers reportedly found a body in the water.

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit then pulled the dead man from the river.

A post-mortem examination “found no indication of foul play in the death,” OPP said in their news release on Tuesday.

OPP spokesperson Tylor Copeland told Global News on Monday that the man had not been reported missing to police.

Provincial police ask anyone with information about this case or any crime to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.