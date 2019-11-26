Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP identify Ottawa man found in St. Lawrence River, say no foul play suspected

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 3:12 pm
OPP in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry say they don't suspect foul play in the death of a 20-year-old Ottawa man found in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday.
OPP in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry say they don't suspect foul play in the death of a 20-year-old Ottawa man found in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry say they don’t suspect foul play in the death of a 20-year-old Ottawa man found in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday.

In an update on Tuesday, OPP identified the man as Adam Cloutier.

READ MORE: OPP investigating after Ottawa man’s body found in St. Lawrence River

Provincial police previously said they’d been called to the Gallop Canal Iroquois Marina in South Dundas just before 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 23 after scuba divers reportedly found a body in the water.

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit then pulled the dead man from the river.

A post-mortem examination “found no indication of foul play in the death,” OPP said in their news release on Tuesday.

OPP investigating possible connection between fatal shooting and burning vehicle in Kitchener
OPP investigating possible connection between fatal shooting and burning vehicle in Kitchener

OPP spokesperson Tylor Copeland told Global News on Monday that the man had not been reported missing to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police ask anyone with information about this case or any crime to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOttawa newsSt. Lawrence RiverStormont Dundas and GlengarryGalop Canal Iroquois MarinaOPP find Ottawa man in St. Lawrence RiverOttawa man found in St. Lawrence Riversouth dundas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.