Crime

OPP investigating after Ottawa man’s body found in St. Lawrence River

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 10:56 am
OPP have yet not identified the victim but are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP are investigating the death of an Ottawa man whose body was found in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday.

Police say they received calls shortly before 1 p.m. from scuba divers who had reportedly discovered the body while diving in the area near the Galop Canal Iroquois Marina in Iroquois.

The OPP underwater search and recovery unit responded to the scene and recovered a 20-year-old man’s body from the water, police say.

A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the cause of death. According to Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP spokesperson Tylor Copeland, the identity of the deceased will not be released until the post-mortem is complete and the family has been notified.

According to Copeland, the man whose body was found in the water was not reported missing, and the OPP spokesperson was unable to confirm if the circumstances of the death were suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP crime and forensic identification units and the office of the chief coroner continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
